VIDEO: St. Mary Parish asking for assistance locating stolen boat

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance in alerting the public to the theft of a boat that could be located in the Terrebonne Parish area.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, May 7, 2020, a 19-foot by 5-foot aluminum vessel with the words “Big Daddy” in black on both sides, with a striped Bimini top, was stolen by two subjects in a white single-cab pickup from a location in the Bayou Vista area. The motor is a Yamaha 150-hp 4-stroke.

In the video of the theft, the truck’s passenger gets out, lowers the Bimini top, and connects the boat.

Anyone who spots this vessel is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 828-1960.