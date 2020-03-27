WANTED: Gray resident sought for home invasion, other crimes

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter advises that a 26-year-old man from Gray is being sought for Home Invasion, Stalking and Arson in connection with an incident that occurred Monday.

Warrants were issued for Jeramie Paul Brunet of Champion Street, following investigation of a complaint from an address on Natalie Drive in Houma, where an individual known to him resided.

Jeramie Paul Brunet arrived at the residence on March 23, calling for the occupant to come outside and threatening to burn the home. The complainant saw him trying to set a fire. After that he began kicking on the door, knocking part of it loose and then opening the lock, coming inside. Armed with a kitchen knife, he began to break and damage items in the home.

Warrants were issued for Home Invasion with damage to property, Simple Arson and Stalking. If you see or encounter this subject do not attempt to engage. Notify the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.