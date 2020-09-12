2020 Louisiana Gumbo Festival canceled

The Louisiana Gumbo Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A letter posted to social media from the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Gumbo festival reads:

The Board of Directors of the Louisiana Gumbo Festival have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 festival. While we watched nearly every fair and festival in the state cancel throughout the year, we remained optimistic that somehow October would see the State of Louisiana opening up and beginning to recover from the medical and economic crisis the Covid-19 has brought upon us.

The current restrictions in “Phase-3” do not allow for outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people, do not allow for live music, and do not allow for alcohol sales after 10 p.m. In addition, the sate Alcohol and Tobacco Control office denied our request for a liquor license last week due to Covid-19 restrictions.

We appreciate the hard working volunteers, musicians, cooks, sponsors, and firefighters who help make each and every Gumbo festival a great experience for our community. We are all looking forward to next years festival and hope to bring our community back together one again for good food, music, and friendship while supporting the hard working men and women of the Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department.