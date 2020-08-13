AMC Houma Palace 10 scheduled to reopen

Are you ready to go back to the movies?

According the the AMC Theatre website, the “AMC Houma Palace 10 is planned to reopen on August 27 with new AMC Safe & Clean policies, designed with you in mind.” These polices will make your theatre experience much different than before, but the company believes these polices are important to keeping audiences safe.

The website explains the company’s Safe & Clean Polices as:

“On your next theatre visit, you’ll notice that we’ve taken steps to reduce touch points and protect your safety, including simplified menus for shorter lines at concessions and reduced auditorium capacities for social distancing. Here are the key policies we’ve put in place:

Masks Required for All

Because we care about your health, masks are required for guests and crew throughout the theatre. Your mask must cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly around your face and chin. Neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable at this time, based on World Health Organization guidelines. If needed, masks are available to purchase for just $1.

Food & Drink in the Auditorium

In the auditorium, masks are still required, but may be removed while enjoying food and drinks. Protect yourself and others by wearing a mask before, during and after your movie.

Social Distancing Standards

Please remember to maintain distance before, during and after the movie. Follow the directional signs and the reminders posted throughout the theatre for guidance.

Reduced Auditorium Capacities

All AMC, AMC DINE-IN™ and AMC CLASSIC® auditoriums are at 30% capacity or less, based on municipality guidelines. In auditoriums with traditional seating, every other row is blocked off for your safety. In auditoriums with wide AMC Signature Recliners, there is already enough space between rows to allow for social distancing. In all auditoriums, please leave an empty seat between yourself and other guests.

Once you’re in the auditorium, if you are uncomfortable in your reserved seat, feel free to move to another socially distant seat after the movie starts, or see an associate for assistance or a refund.

Cashless Transactions

Where tickets are sold, credit, debit or AMC gift cards are preferred to reduce contact, but cash is accepted, and may be used if needed to purchase a gift card for movie treats.

Cash is not accepted at concessions or MacGuffins® Bar in order to avoid shared contact between cash and food handling.

Simplified Menu Selections

For shorter lines and quicker service, we have temporarily simplified our selections. Classic movie treats like AMC Perfectly Popcorn™, Coca-Cola® Freestyle, hot dogs, candy, MovieNachos, AMC KidsPacks® and more are available now, and we’ll expand the menu as soon as possible.

Hand Sanitizer & Disinfecting Wipes Available

Take advantage of the sanitizer and wipe stations throughout the theatre, especially at concessions, before and after pouring your favorite Coca-Cola Freestyle drink.

Condiments & More Available by Request

When you check out at concessions, don’t forget to ask your cashier for everything you need! To reduce touch points, napkins, lids, straws and condiments like ketchup, mustard, relish, buttery popcorn topping and salt are now available by request.

Refills Temporarily Unavailable

To minimize contact, AMC Perfectly Popcorn™ and Coca-Cola® Freestyle drink refills are unavailable at this time.

Frequent Hand Washing

Wash your hands often and avoid touching your face. Managers and crew members are required to routinely wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.

Daily Associate Health Screenings

Managers and crew members have their temperatures read before starting their shifts. Anyone who has a fever or symptoms is required to self-quarantine until symptom free for at least 72 hours.

Self-Check Your Health

If you have symptoms such as fever or cough, or have come in contact with someone with symptoms, please take care and come back to see a movie with us when you are well.