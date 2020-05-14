Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Bayou Cane Firefighter saves kitten from storm drain

Earlier this evening, Bayou Cane Fire Department was notified of a potential kitten in distress located in the storm drains by Hollywood Road and Corporate.



Truck 44 and Battalion 1 assessed the scene and was able to access the storm drain and locate the kitten inside a pipe.

The kitten responded to Firefighter Sharai’s calls and was able to be safely removed. It was then turned over to Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter for minor health concerns.

Anyone wishing for additional information on the kitten is asked to contact the Parish Animal Shelter.



(Bayou Cane also wished Firefighter Sharai a happy birthday!)

Photo courtesy of Bayou Cane Fire Dept.

