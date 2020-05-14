Bayouland YMCA to Reopen on Monday

From Bayouland YMCA:

Phased reopening, to begin with, health & wellness followed by aquatics, sports and day camp in the coming weeks.

[Houma, LA, 5/14/2020] — After closing its facilities on March 16th due to Governor Edwards’s stay-at-home order surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the Bayouland YMCA will reopen on Monday, May 18th. The reopening will be conducted under the guidance of state and local health authorities and will take place in phases.

“The Bayouland YMCA has served the Houma community for more than 35 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Angi Falgout, CEO, Bayouland YMCA. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reaches their full potential.”

In preparation for reopening facilities, the Bayouland YMCA has been following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment and areas, locker rooms, child care, visitor areas and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety. The Y has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social/physical distancing practices.

“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members, and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Falgout.

According to Falgout, the first phase of reopening will include protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and Louisiana Department of Public Health. The protocols include regular temperature checks of staff, temperature check of members upon entering the facility, cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces and shared spaces, social and physical distancing, wearing of masks by staff, and controlling traffic patterns within the facility.

Our hours of operation will be Monday – Friday 5 am – 9 pm, Saturday 8 am – 5 pm, Sunday closed until further notice.

During phase one the Y will not offer kids zone services. Lap swimming and water aerobics will only be available. Coffee service and water stations will be temporarily suspended. Locker rooms will be available understanding there will be restrictions posted.

Group exercise classes will be offered on a limited schedule with limited participants.

Additional phases of reopening will include, swim lessons, youth sports, camps. More information about these phases will be made available soon.

“We are so excited to reopen our facilities to our community. More importantly, however, our Y has always been more than a building. Our Y is about people – people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community,” said Falgout. “We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you.”

For more information about reopening, membership renewal and reactivation and program registration, call 985-873-9622