BCCM’s Coco the Alligator challenges his friends on TikTok!

I mean, who doesn’t want to see an alligator in shrimp boots cutting a rug?! Maybe it’s the “stay at home” order making us crazy, but we got a good laugh from it!

Coco the Alligator and his friends have been keeping busy at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum while waiting on you to return and play!

Coco has joined TikTok, a popular short-form, video-sharing app that allows users to create and share 15-second videos, on any topic. Dance challenges are among the fun things users create on the platform.

In the two videos featured below, Coco and his friends complete the “Something New” and “Funky Town” dance challenges. Post your challenge video in response to Coco on our Facebook page! We love a good dance-off!

Something New Challenge Coco's on TikTok! Like, Comment, Share & Recreate! Tag us for a chance to win a special PRIZE!! Posted by Bayou Country Children's museum on Thursday, March 19, 2020