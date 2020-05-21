‘Blast Off’ with Fletcher’s NASA Astro Summer Camp

Calling all future innovators: gear up to explore, learn and have a blast this summer!

Registration is now open for Fletcher Technical Community College’s inaugural NASA Astro Camp, which will be hosted virtually July 20 – 24.

“Get ready to blast off with our NASA Astro summer camp,” reads a statement by Fletcher. “This one-week action-packed and highly educational NASA events are sure to please and motivate future innovators and engineers!!!”

Participants can choose from grade appropriate experiences: K-2nd, 3rd-6th and 7th-12th grade. Once registered, a camper will receive a kit through the mail that will include all the materials needed for camp week.

“Registration is $150 for the week of fun,” Fletcher wrote. “However, through a generous gift from our friends at Chevron and Shell, needs based scholarships may be available.”

For more information on the scholarship, email BayouSTEM@fletcher.edu.

Enrollment is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

The registration form as well as additional information on the NASA Astro Camp and other exciting experiences through the college’s ‘Bayou STEM’ program can be found here.