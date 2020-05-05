Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Catholic Charities, Second Harvest to host Food Distribution in Larose

by
Lifestyles

From the Lafourche Parish Government: 



Catholic Charities of Houma/Thibodaux and Second Harvest will host a food distribution next Tuesday, May 12th, 2020, from 9 a.m. until food supplies last at Holy Rosary Church (12911 E Main St., Larose, LA 70373).

The food distribution will be:

* Drive Thru only with a line formed from the Larose Civic Center parking lot to the Church.



* Signs will be posted to pop open your trunk, and if in a pickup truck, food will be placed in the back of your truck.

* If no trunk, let the attendants know by pointing where you want the food placed.

 

by
Lifestyles

by
News

by
Lifestyles