Catholic Charities, Second Harvest to host Food Distribution in Larose

From the Lafourche Parish Government:

Catholic Charities of Houma/Thibodaux and Second Harvest will host a food distribution next Tuesday, May 12th, 2020, from 9 a.m. until food supplies last at Holy Rosary Church (12911 E Main St., Larose, LA 70373).

The food distribution will be:

* Drive Thru only with a line formed from the Larose Civic Center parking lot to the Church.

* Signs will be posted to pop open your trunk, and if in a pickup truck, food will be placed in the back of your truck.

* If no trunk, let the attendants know by pointing where you want the food placed.