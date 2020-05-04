CIS urges Patients to Keep Appointments, Assures Safety

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) urges patients to keep appointments and remains focused on providing quality cardiovascular care in a safe environment. At this time, CIS assures patients that it is not only safe, but important to stay alert to symptoms of cardiovascular disease and not delay care.

CIS is keeping the following precautions in place for the continued safety of patients:

CIS screens all patients and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms prior to their appointment and again upon arrival. Visitors are limited to one per patient. Patients can check into their appointment from a mobile device in their car and will be notified when their provider is ready, avoiding the need to sit in the lobby. CIS continues to practice social distancing in the clinic. CIS requires all guests to wear a face mask when visiting a clinic and will furnish them as needed.



CIS staff members conduct rigorous cleaning after each patient in exam rooms, diagnostic testing areas, bathrooms and labs—following all CDC guidelines.

CIS staff members continue to wear Personal Protective Equipment and always wash their hands before and after every patient interaction. All employees are screened before work each day.

Door handles, countertops, telephones and other clinic equipment are cleaned frequently throughout the day.

The CIS care team remains available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through the CIS Virtual Care Center to respond to patient questions and concerns. CIS also continues to offer virtual video visits for patients who are unable to come in to the clinic. However, in most cases, an in-person appointment is still necessary to properly evaluate and treat a condition.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.cardio.com.

A message from Dr. Craig Walker, Founder and President: