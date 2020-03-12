“Craftin’ Cajuns Indoor Marketplace” has been postponed

The Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center announced their Craftin’ Cajuns Indoor Craft Show and Marketplace has been postponed.

The event was scheduled for March 21, 2020.

“The action is being taken in an abundance of caution in the interest of the safety and well-being of vendors, attendees and event staff,” reads the release. “This is a difficult decision because it impacts a large number of people and small businesses.”

Vendors are being contacted through email with the opportunity to transfer their registration to the next show or receive a refund.

Updates on the future date will be posted online.