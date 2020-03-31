Danos Foundation Awards Funding to 13 Non-Profit Groups

The Danos Foundation announced 13 non-profit organizations will be awarded funding as part of its 2020 Danos GIVES program. In total, the Foundation will distribute $52,745 to the various groups located in New Orleans, Houma and Lafayette, Louisiana, as well as New Braunfels and Lubbock, Texas.

“Our company purpose is ‘Honor God. Develop great people to solve big challenges for our customers and communities,’” said company Owner Mark Danos. “The Danos Foundation allows us to live out that purpose by providing financial assistance to groups who are solving some of the many challenges our communities face.”

Launched in 2017, this is the third year the Foundation has awarded grants to non-profit organizations through Danos GIVES, the Foundation’s grant giving program. To date, more than $150,000 has been distributed to nonprofits throughout south Louisiana, west Texas and Pennsylvania, areas where the company has operations.







Receiving funding for 2020 are: Boys Hope Girls Hope of Greater New Orleans; Catholic Community Center of Houma; Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation of New Braunfels; Dulac Community Center; Free NOLA, Inc.; Hope Extreme of Houma; New Orleans Mission, Inc.; Refuge Services of Lubbock; Second Harvest Food Bank of South Louisiana; St. Mary Outreach of Morgan City; The Famcore Foundation of New Orleans; The Salvation Army of Houma; and The Salvation Army of Lafayette.

Danos GIVES accepts applications from 501(c)3 or 170(b) nonprofit organizations that benefit education, healthcare, environmental or welfare initiatives in areas where the company conducts business. Special consideration is given to projects targeting community welfare needs. Applications are due by August 31. Employee and company contributions provide funding for Danos GIVES, as well as Danos WORKS, a program that contributes money to qualified organizations where Danos employees volunteer their time. To learn more about the Danos Foundation, visit www.danos.com/foundation.