Dishing up a Victory: Thibodaux Is Home to One of the Country’s Best Small-Town Food Scenes

The town of Thibodaux today earned recognition from the popular website USA Today 10Best as having the #3-ranked Best Small-Town Food Scene in the country. Achieving this honor is in part a testament to the success of the Cajun Bayou Food Trail, an initiative launched by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism two years ago.

The Cajun Bayou Food Trail boasts 16 restaurant participants throughout Lafourche Parish, seven of which are in Thibodaux. Since it launched in May 2018, the Trail has been a clever way for locals and visitors alike to experience the unique food cultures of this area.

A new 10Best Reader’s Choice Award contest launches every other Monday at noon Eastern time, revealing 20 nominees in several themed categories. The website’s readers – averaging about 5 million per month – are encouraged to review the master list and begin voting for their favorites over a period of four weeks. Readers can vote once a day for 28 days, and the list of 20 is ultimately whittled down to 10 winners.

That’s the process by which Thibodaux claimed the #3 ranking on the list of Best Small-Town Food Scenes, which was topped by Abingdon, Virginia, and Punta Gorda, Florida, in the #1 and #2 positions, respectively. Thibodaux was the only Louisiana town to make the Top 10 list.

10Best.com gives its users original, unbiased content about things to see and do, places to eat, and destinations to visit all around the United States and throughout the world. It relies on a team of travel experts to help create its lists, and in this case, some of the experts as well as a USA Today 10Best editor had personally visited Thibodaux in the past few years and could attest to the town’s appealing food scene.

To see a complete list of winners, please visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-food-scene-2020/. To learn what topics are being voted on at USA Today 10 BEST right now and perhaps participate in a vote yourself, check outhttps://www.10best.com/awards/travel/.

For more information about Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism or to learn about all the other adventures you can have here, from exploring the Cajun Bayou Food Trail to getting out on a swamp tour to get face-to-face with a gator, please visitwww.lacajunbayou.com.