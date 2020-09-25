Downtown Thibodaux Arts Walk event to promote local small businesses

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.’s fall Arts Walk event is back tonight to promote local small businesses after the cancellation of its spring event in March due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arts Walk is set to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight in Downtown Thibodaux and will feature booths with local artists and retailers. In addition, guests are invited to dine at restaurants like Fremin’s, Cinclare and Pepper’s Pizzeria.

The event is free to guests, with all proceeds benefiting Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Thibodaux.

Visitors are asked to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, including maintaining a six-foot distance between groups, wearing required face coverings and sanitizing hands frequently.

Danielle Stein, Executive Director of Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., said that the Arts Walk event serves to support local artists and businesses by getting people out of their cars and creating foot traffic downtown. Ultimately, it encourages visitors to stop in local businesses to shop.

Right now, supporting local small business owners is especially important, Stein said, since fairs, festivals and craft shows have been cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

“Every time you support a local business, wherever you spend your money, you’re casting a vote for a business that you want to survive,” Stein said. “We need people to remember that it’s not enough to support businesses only in a pandemic or only during the holidays. It has to be a conscious effort.”

The organization’s spring Arts Walk, which was set to take place in March, was cancelled within hours of the event.

Stein said she wants the Arts Walk to give people hope that life will start to get back to normal.

“I hope it gives people hope. I think a lot of people right now just need hope that things are going to start to improve, whether it’s our economy or just our overall well-being,” Stein said. “There’s a lot of weight right now, so I’m just hoping that this event, done safely…gets them out of their houses and gives them hope that things are starting to get back to the way we’re used to living our lives.