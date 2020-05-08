Drunk Off the Noodles

That’s me pictured on March 27, 2020 — the day Song Phi Nong Thai Restaurant announced via Facebook it was temporarily closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic (as if this damn virus hadn’t already taken enough from us).

“After careful thoughts and conversations we have decided to close after service tonight, March 27, 2020 at 7 p.m. for at least 2 weeks or until we get the ok to reopen,” reads the post. “We hope to continue serving our community when things are back to our new normal.”

As I stood on that walkway on that unusually cold and foggy day, I couldn’t help but recoil at the thought of when the “new normal” would come: maybe two weeks, or maybe two months or maybe two years. Who knows? All I know is while I was worried about trying to stick to a low-carb diet, I should have been consuming all of the level 2-spiced chicken red curry and beef pad thai my digestive system would allow me to devour. Simply put: I could have done more.

On April 15, 2020, I believe the temperature in Houma was hovering around a pleasant 68 degrees, and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky. (Don’t fact check me. I’m the media; I don’t lie.) Anyway, that afternoon the restaurant announced it will reopen its doors for takeout.

Still, I waited to return — partly because I decided to wait out the rush, as it began selling out virtually every single day the first week of reopening. My anxiety was another reason: It’s been so long since I’ve been there. Will they still accept me with open arms?

But this week I couldn’t wait anymore. Eager to get my order in, I called right at 11 a.m. yesterday. Answered by a welcoming voice, I put down an order for the steamed dumplings — which never disappoint — and something new (to me) to review: the drunken noodle with beef at a level 2 spice.

After the drive back to my home, which felt like an eternity, I was finally able to get the first Thai cuisine I’ve had in months.

Usually, I eat just a taste of the appetizers for a review to save more room for the main course. But seeing as how I haven’t had Song in awhile, I enjoyed every one of those perfectly steamed, meat-stuffed dumplings with the spicy soy sauce that enhanced them even more.

Next, I opened the other to-go container of the drunken noodle: stir-fried rice noodles with onions, carrots, bell peppers, baby corn, tomatoes, bamboo strips and Thai basil. Song Phi Nong is near and dear to my heart, but I have to be honest about this dish…It was absolutely delicious.

The drunken noodle was an enjoyable blend of assorted vegetables, producing a rich flavor that the noodles and tender beef managed to soak in. I recommend getting some added thai chili pepper (level 2 or even higher if you’re braver than me) as it complemented the stir fry extremely well while also being able to clear my sinuses.

The dish was exceptional, but I can’t place it above Song’s pad thai or red curry (those two are just immaculate). However — and maybe I was drunk off the noodles — it did manage to put me in an euphoric state, dreaming of the day when the restaurant will be fully open again and I can enjoy a chicken pad thai with some friends at the bar while trying a new beer or two — or sit in the dining area with my family, pretending to be an expert as I suggest different courses for them to try.

That day will come. I just hope the weather holds out until then.