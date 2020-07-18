Dual Degrees: Grand Isle High School Senior Graduates With Fletcher Degree

Noah Bradberry walked across his high school stage recently to accept his diplomas. There is no typo. He received two diplomas: one from Grand Isle High School, and one from Fletcher Technical Community College. Anyone who knows Noah wouldn’t be surprised to learn he was valedictorian of his class, all while finishing his Associates Degree in General Studies with Chancellor’s Honors. Chancellor’s Honors graduates have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 to 4.0 on all college-level work completed.

He started taking college courses his sophomore year, through the University of New Orleans, and began working on his associate’s degree with Fletcher the summer of 2019, right before his senior year. He also found time to play baseball his junior and senior years and is a frequent volunteer at his local church’s Second Harvest food bank.

“I really enjoyed how well laid out the classes and course material was (at Fletcher), and also how cooperative everyone I talked to was,” Noah commented. “I would like to especially thank Ana Nanney (Executive Director for Enrollment at Fletcher), for all her help throughout this process.”

Noah recalls his French classes in high school as being some of his favorites as it helped him “discover a new part of the world.” He said he benefited greatly from his speech class at Fletcher, saying it helped him write and deliver his valedictorian speech and will assist him with public speaking in his future career. He will be attending the Ogden Honors College at Louisiana State University as a civil engineering major.

“When researching future careers, I found civil engineering and was immediately fascinated by it. The thought of designing bridges in particular is something I found really interesting. I am very optimistic and excited about this next chapter of my life.”

“The faculty and staff of Fletcher Technical Community College would like to congratulate Noah Bradberry for completing both his high school diploma and Associate’s degree,” commented Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland. “To complete both degrees simultaneously shows tremendous dedication to his academics as well as persistence. We wish Noah the very best as he embarks on his next journey.”