Elmer’s Island Refuge to Reopen to the Public Friday

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will reopen Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge to the public at 8 a.m., Friday, May 15.

The public was barred from the site in March because of health concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

LDWF encourages the public to enjoy all outdoor activity, including fishing, as long as they adhere to social distancing and a limit on crowd size. That means, to manage the refuge, visitors must remain six feet from each other (a typical fishing rod length) and not gather in groups of more than 10 people.

All fishing and boating regulations, license requirements, and season dates for outdoor activities are still in place.