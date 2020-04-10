Faith can be Found in Acadia Woods

In a beautiful neighborhood in Thibodaux, lined with trees and springing forth with renewed faith, a community has come together to offer a solemn reminder of the reason for the Easter season.

The residents of Acadia Woods subdivision have displayed the Stations of the Cross in their driveways and yards for the public to view on this Good Friday.

According to Catholic.org, “the Stations of the Cross are a 14-step Catholic devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ’s last day on Earth as a man. The 14 devotions, or stations, focus on specific events of His last day, beginning with His condemnation. The stations are commonly used as a mini pilgrimage as the individual moves from station to station. At each station, the individual recalls and meditates on a specific event from Christ’s last day. Specific prayers are recited, then the individual moves to the next station until all 14 are complete.”

The Stations of the Cross are most often prayed on Good Friday, the day the events occurred.

Anna Arthurs, a resident of Acadia Woods, said the idea was found on social media, and came together in about two days. She contacted neighbors to see if they would like to undertake this task. She was meet with resounding agreement and actually more than the 14 homes needed, volunteered. The idea was to make it as simple as can be: a poster, sidewalk chalk, a symbol. Anything to bring people out to reflect.

“There are so many people who don’t even live in the neighborhood, driving around or strolling between the stations at a safe distance; it has been amazing to see. It has made this most solemn day into such a beautiful one,” said Arthurs. “They had been predicting some pretty bad weather for today, and to wake up to this beautiful weather… I believe it’s God’s hand in all of this.”

Father Vic DeLa Cruz and Father Aurelio “Dee” Luzon, Jr. from St. Joseph Co-Cathedral passed through this morning and blessed each station and the homes. Father Mitch Semar and Father Patrick Riviere from St. Thomas Aquinas have also made their way through the neighborhood.

“One thing this coronavirus scare has done, it has set our faith on fire in our neighborhood,” shared Arthurs. “We have been holding a prayer hour almost daily at 3 p.m. where we scatter at a safe distance on blankets and either do a Rosary, a novena, or the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. Even for the elderly in our neighborhood, who might be alone during this time, this helps them to know they are truly not alone. God is with them and we are praying for them.”

The Stations of the Cross were ready for 8:30 a.m. this morning and will stay out as long as weather permits.

“We need to just keep looking for the silver lining,” said Arthurs. “I think those of us who were struggling in our faith, perhaps because of our busy lives, and not putting forth the time, this has been a great wake-up call for all of us.”

The following families have displayed a station at their home: 1st, Verret, 2nd, Diedrich; 3rd, Roth; 4th, Sternfels; 5th, Fortier; 6th, Gros; 7th, Robichaux; 8th, Guidry; 9th, Rosado; 10th, Falgoust; 11th, Steib; 12th, Arthurs; 13th, Harrison; 14th, Ayers.

Each of the stations is pictured below. We invite you to view and pray along with our community.