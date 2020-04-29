“Camp In” with the Girl Scouts this Saturday

Girl Scouts Louisiana East has developed a creative way to deliver the fun of camp to homes across the region—no tent or bug spray required! Instead of a traditional camp out, the Council is inviting the public to “Camp In” on Facebook Live from 5 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, May 2.

The “Camp In” event will be a series of Facebook Live streams hosted from each of GSLE’s three camps: Camp Covington, Camp Marydale and Camp Whispering Pines. Camp counselors will lead viewers in various activities from knot tying to campfire songs. There will be a horse barn tour of Camp Marydale, a banana boat demonstration from Camp Whispering Pines and story time from Camp Covington.

“We are encouraging girls either to set up tents in their yards or build pillow forts in their living rooms before the call, then tune into Facebook Live for various activities throughout the night,” explains Girl Experience Manager Rebecca Wagner. “It will be all the fun of camp, but in the comfort of your own home!”

The “Camp In” is not the only Facebook Live event GSLE has hosted since the Stay-at-Home order was issued mid-March. The Council has been posting new activities for girls to do independently or with their families each day.

“Ever since the Stay-at-Home order was first issued, Girl Scouts have been busy sewing masks, learning coding and exploring nature,” says Girl Scouts Louisiana East CEO Rebecca Pennington. “Community service and outdoor education are just two pieces of the Girl Scout experience. We have girls who are interested in everything from robotics and activism to art and sports, and we provide the programming for them to explore those interests.”

For more information about GSLE, to volunteer, reconnect, join or give, visit www.gsle.org.