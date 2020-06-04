Fletcher Partners with NASA, Chevron, and Shell Oil Company to Launch Virtual STEM Camps This Summer

From Fletcher Technical Community College:

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to launch two inaugural virtual summer camp experiences. Working with our partners at Central Creativity, these unique experiences allow participants to interact with industry professionals from the comfort of their own homes. Camp members will receive a kit in the mail approximately one week prior to camp. The kit includes everything participants will need during camp week, including parent and participant guides.

“Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to offer the Shell Energy Venture Camp and the NASA Astro Camp this summer,” commented Fletcher Chancellor Dr. Kristine Strickland. “These are fantastic opportunities for children and teens in our community to learn more about STEM careers and NASA. Allowing students to explore career options through engaging summer camps like these are critical to encouraging a future generation of global leaders.”

Fletcher is proud to partner with NASA, Chevron, and Shell to provide two different camp experiences this summer:

The Shell Energy Venture Camp, July 13 – 17. This camp is designed for participants to learn about careers in energy while increasing their knowledge in STEM and having fun. Activities covered will include learning about different energy sources, as well as how we utilize energy in our homes and businesses. Participants should be between the 7th and 12th grades to participate in this camp. We also have opportunities for our WorkReady U college population.

“With the new reality of COVID-19 bringing new challenges with many of our community college partners, it has also sparked new and innovative ways of doing things,” said Frazier Wilson, Shell Manager Workforce Development & Diversity Outreach. “Moving to a virtual camp environment brings increased safety while continuing vital STEM education to students in a home environment. This year’s camp will help Shell and Fletcher Technical College cast a wider net of STEM education for students, parents and teachers during this time of unprecedented challenge.”

NASA Astro Camp, July 20 – 24. Get ready to blast off with our NASA Astro summer camp! Enroll now for the inaugural NASA Astro Camp ‘To Go’ Summer Camp experience and be a part of history. This one-week action-packed and highly educational NASA event is sure to please and motivate future innovators and engineers. Participants can choose from grade appropriate experiences (K-2nd, 3rd-6th, and 7th-12th grade).

“Despite these challenging times, we are tremendously grateful that Fletcher is finding ways to safely provide a unique, engaging, educational experience to children in Louisiana,” said Leah Brown Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “Summer programs dedicated to STEM are proven to stimulate greater interest in related career fields. Kids who participate in the Virtual Astro Camp are laying the foundation for their future success, while having fun in the process. Chevron is proud to be a part of it and looks forward to a great session!”

“I am excited to offer this innovative summer camp experience to the Fletcher community,” commented Dr. Clint Coleman, Dean of STEM at Fletcher. “Our team has been working since the first day of the pandemic lockdown to find alternative solutions for our traditional summer camps. We are looking forward to launching these experiences and the future opportunities it provides Fletcher and the region.”

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. The registration fee for each camp is $150, but through generous gifts from Chevron and Shell, needs based scholarships may be available. Please contact BayouSTEM@fletcher.edu for scholarship details. Registration for both camps is open and is available at https://www.fletcher.edu/bayou-stem/.