Girls on the Run Bayou Region Unveils GOTR at Home Activity Kit

On Thursday, Girls on the Run (GOTR) Bayou Region unveiled the GOTR at Home Activity Kit to help keep area girls active and healthy while inspiring creativity, encouraging movement, and teaching new skills. Girls on the Run Bayou Region is a leader in developing and delivering life-changing programs for girls through school program sites across the region and has served more than 3,500 girls since its founding in 2011.

“Providing girls with opportunities to develop empathy, build resiliency, and identify and understand their values, choices, and emotions, are important now more than ever before,” said Ashlee Laiche, Council Director, Girls on the Run Bayou Region, “It is never too early for girls to learn how to put these important skills into practice. This kit will help girls move, laugh and grow, and in the process find their inner girl power.”

The at-home kit includes 50 activities to fuel girls’ mind, body and spirit that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. Each activity helps girls learn important skills such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others, and practice positivity. From the silly starters to the fun movement games and challenges, the activities were designed to get girls to laugh, create, and grow.

Available starting now at https://www.gotrbayouregion.org/GOTR-At-Home , the kit is $49 and includes: The GOTR at Home Activity Book, an exclusive GRL PWR t-shirt, Physical Activity Training Plan, Completion Certificate, and a few other fun surprises, delivered directly to her doorstep.

The nonprofit organization is also raising funds to provide sponsored kits to girls within the community, visithttps://www.gotrbayouregion.org/Donate to make a donation.

Added Ashlee, “For almost 10 years, our council has done everything we can to support all girls as they navigate adolescence. This kit will help her grow her confidence and realize her full potential.”