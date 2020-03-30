Let’s Go on an Easter Egg Hunt around the Neighborhood!

Looking for a way to still have a bit of Easter fun, while staying at home? Check out this neighborhood “event”!

Similar to the bear hunt we took our kids on last week, this week we are hunting for Easter eggs in our neighbor’s windows!

Allow your children to color and decorate paper Easter eggs! Once they are beautifully created, hang them in a window facing the street. As families pass by on daily walks, they can look for them and count them! See how many you can find!

Remember to practice social distancing! It’s ok to wave at neighbors, but please, no congregating on sidewalks or driveways!

Looking for an easy egg template? Download and print the image below! We can’t wait to see your finished eggs!