Fletcher offering Virtual Open House events

In a typical spring, Fletcher Technical Community College hosts an open house event as well as multiple tours and registration events. The spring of 2020 is typical for no one, so the college is offering virtual open house events, and in effect, bringing the college to YOU. Each open house will include information on admissions, financial aid, and student affairs. Additionally, specific programs of study will be highlighted during the events.

The April 30 open house will run from 4pm – 5pm and will feature these programs: Care and Development of Young Children; Criminal Justice; General Studies; Business programs; Technical Education.

On May 7, the open house will be from 7pm – 8pm and will feature STEM programs; Drafting; Integrated Production Technologies.

Participants should register for the event they will be attending at https://www.fletcher.edu/virtual-open-house/. Once registered, staff will provide the meeting login information.

“We are excited to host opportunities for students to get to know Fletcher better through our virtual open houses,” commented Fletcher Chancellor, Dr. Kristine Strickland. “We recognize that especially during this time our community needs information about retraining and upskilling. Even though we cannot be together on campus we are excited to be able to share the programs that Fletcher has available.”