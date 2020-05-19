Florida panhandle counties can open vacation rentals; However renters from Louisiana must still quarantine

According to WCTV in Florida, the Secretary of Florida’s Department of Business & Professional Regulation confirmed that all Panhandle counties can reopen vacation rentals

State Representative Jason Shoaf posted the following message to his Facebook page this afternoon: “Great news! Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Gulf, Franklin & Bay County can now reopen vacation rentals! A special thanks to Secretary Beshears & Governor DeSantis for making it happen today!”

But if you’re from Louisiana, don’t get too excited…. Renters from areas identified by Gov. DeSantis as high risk will have quarantine upon arrival.

“Vacation rental reservations, from areas identified by Gov. DeSantis as high risk, through Executive Orders (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana) must be for periods longer than the quarantine period established in that Order. Guests occupying those vacation rentals must adhere to the quarantine restrictions or be subject to established criminal and civil penalties. For the safety of all residents and visitors, we will encourage our tourism partners not to rent to guests from high-risk areas.”

The Executive Order, EO 20-86, requires those entering Florida from Louisiana to quarantine for a period of 14 days. The EO can be read in its entirely by clicking here.