Let’s Eat! Lafourche Parish Offers Delectable Deals on Memorable Meals

Throughout October, Lafourche Parish will host its first-ever “restaurant month.” Dubbed Bayou Feast and coordinated by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the goal of this new marketing campaign is to increase traffic at local restaurants all around the parish, by residents and visitors alike. The program is aimed at supporting local businesses while encouraging diners to celebrate the area’s one-of-a-kind culinary and cultural heritage.

Lafourche Parish’s distinctive relationship with food is one of the elements that has helped garner the destination national attention in recent years. The tourism office’s creation of the Cajun Bayou Food Trail in 2018 put a spotlight on the region’s fascinating culinary stories, but efforts to continually enhance and promote the parish’s dining scene were thwarted by COVID-19 and the orders to shut down and then limit service at restaurants across the state. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism saw a need, approached its restaurant partners and created this program in response. The tourism office is looking forward to receiving feedback from restaurants and patrons alike and making Bayou Feast an annual event.

More than a dozen restaurants up and down Bayou Lafourche have stepped up to be part of the inaugural event, each selecting the option that best supports their business model. Guests can expect to find one of these programs in place at participating restaurants:

A two-course (appetizer and entrée) or three-course (appetizer, entrée and dessert) option at a set price.

A signature meal that’s only available at that restaurant for the month of October.

A deal that provides guests with two meals for a total price of $20.

A family meal deal.

Restaurants can offer their deal at lunchtime, dinnertime or both. The real flexibility comes with pricing, with lunches being offered at $20 or less per meal and dinner pricing not to exceed $40 per meal.

Gina Griffin, the owner of Rose’s Café in Golden Meadow, was quick to sign on to this new campaign. “I’m very excited that the tourism office is trying to help us out during this time of uncertainty. We’ve really been struggling since March,” Griffin said. “We’ve scaled back to mostly family members and a few employees who have been with the restaurant for 20 years just to keep things going, so I’m looking forward to Bayou Feast because it makes me feel like something normal is about to happen. This restaurant and this Bayou are very dear to me, and I want to see both survive and prosper.” Rose’s will offer a two-course dinner – a cup of gumbo and fried flounder with red-hot mashed potatoes – for just $25.

The glory of a program with this sort of flexibility is that it allows for maximum participation within the parish’s restaurant industry. At Cinclare Restaurant in downtown Thibodaux, for example, the chefs are preparing a three-course dinner deal for $40. Guests will enjoy an appetizer of Louisiana shrimp toast with hot honey, goat cheese and chives; an entree of oyster dressing-stuffed redfish with crab and asparagus meuniere; and a dessert course of tarte a la bouille with marshmallow and a choice of coffee sauce or blackberry sauce. Neighboring Peppers Pizzeria, also in downtown Thibodaux, is offering a family meal deal of $10 off any order of $40 or more. Down the Bayou, at Kajun Twist in Galliano, guests can enjoy a meal of two shrimp po’ boys and a half-order of onion rings for just $20.

In short, diners can’t go wrong by visiting any or all participating restaurants in October. Those restaurants include the following:

The Balcony (Larose)

Bubba’s II (Thibodaux)

Cinclare (Thibodaux)

Cuvee (Thibodaux)

Flanagan’s (Thibodaux)

Fremin’s (Thibodaux)

Kajun Twist (Galliano)

Malt & Burger (Thibodaux)

Peppers (Thibodaux)

Rose’s Café (Golden Meadow)

Spahr’s at the Station (Cut Off)

Spahr’s Downtown (Thibodaux)

Spahr’s Seafood (Des Allemands)

Weeping Willow Café (Thibodaux)

For more information about Bayou Feast, including a complete list of participating restaurants and glimpses at menus, please visithttp://www.lacajunbayou.com/bayoufeast. These local businesses up and down the Bayou look forward to welcoming you.