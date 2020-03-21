Local entrepreneur starts support fund for employees, encourages citizens to support local businesses

In response to the Louisiana Governor’s recent order to close the dining rooms of all Louisiana restaurants earlier this week due to COVID-19, local entrepreneur, Grady Verret, took to Facebook to urge citizens to support all small businesses.

As the owner of Premier Companies, which includes Peppers Pizzeria, Grady V’s American Bistro, Premier Catering & Events, and Fresh Market by Premier, Verret asked community members to order their culinary favorites via curbside take-out and delivery methods from all local restaurants over the next few weeks, and to shop for goods from local merchants.

“Speaking for our companies and fellow business owners, our main concern at this time isn’t paying the light bill but keeping our team employed,” Verret shared. “…contact a local merchant for any need you may have. You may be surprised what they are willing to do to keep their team employed. In closing – let’s have faith, strength, and help wherever we can – we certainly plan on being here for everyone when we get back to good times and celebrate together.”

Verret went on to explain that many members of the service industry are students, or are in a transitional phase of their careers with little to no savings. Not being able to work could result in many hardships. In response, he has started a Pizzeria with a Purpose campaign to give $1 from every order from the Special $8 Menus at his restaurants to go right back to a fund to support his staff members.

The video can can be viewed in full here: