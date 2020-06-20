Gallery: Juneteenth Celebration in Houma

Yesterday afternoon, family and friends gathered at Air Base Park in Houma to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States.

At the Juneteenth Celebration, attendees were all smiles — as they were treated to snowballs, barbecue, music, horseback riding and a welcoming atmosphere.

“I’m super proud,” said Pastor Corion Gray of New Zion Baptist Church. “Somebody has to take the forefront…We need young people to take the initiative rather than asked to do something.”

Gray said he was grateful for event organizers Derra Howard, Wanda Ruffin-Triggs and Taylor Holliday for stepping up to the plate.

“It’s important that we celebrate our history and our heritage,” Gray added. “If you don’t celebrate it, then it will get lost along the way.”

Owner of Big Moe’s School of Riding, Gray taught guests how to ride a horse as they slowly made their way up and down the park.

Jason Robinson of Houma Votes registered people to vote at the festival. Robinson said the purpose of the organization is to remove barriers for people of color to register to vote and participate in the process.

“So when I saw this event was going on, I thought it’d be a perfect opportunity to reach people in the community who haven’t had the opportunity, or the resources to register, and do it for them,” he continued.

While festival-goers feasted on good food, played some games of dominoes and engaged in other fun activities, Braxton “DJ B Smooth” Smith spun tracks to keep guests groovin’. Smith said he was blessed to be at the event and celebrate this holiday. “I love my people,” he continued.

When asked what type of music was in rotation for the occasion, Smith said “black power.”

Local entrepreneur Damontrion Brunson displayed his clothing line “Forever Forbidden” at the celebration. Brunson, who established his brand in 2018, said he decided to attend because it’s a great opportunity to build up his base while also celebrating a holiday that’s important to him.

Howard — who also had a table with her clothing and accessories brand “Line By Daye” — said it was important to showcase and support black-owned businesses to “keep the money going in the community.”

Ruffin-Triggs — who served attendees free barbecue, jambalaya, bread pudding, among other delicious foods at the celebration — said the event was a promotion of healing.

“Something we need in this community and in this country is some positivity,” she continued. “It’s something that celebrates us as a people. Instead of us being in crisis, we took a moment to celebrate us.”