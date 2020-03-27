Here are the Locations, Hours for Lafourche Food Pantries

Food pantries were already essential prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. But now more than ever, they are needed to help as many residents find themselves out of work due to the pandemic. As always in the Bayou Region, people are willing to help during tough times.

Here are the locations, hours of operation and phone numbers for Lafourche food pantries.

Hope Center: 18100 E. Main St., Galliano, La. 70354

Phone number: 985-325-4673

Hours of operation: Every Tuesday and Friday From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gulf Coast Baptist Church: 1606 South Bayou Dr., Golden Meadow, La.

Phone Number: 985-258-0988

Hours of Operation: Every Friday From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Dwelling Place: 701 Hickory St., Thibodaux, La.

Phone number: 985-297-1183

Hours of operation: The 2nd Monday of Every Month

Photo by Austin Kehmeier.