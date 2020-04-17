HLB honors Ms. Carla Lee Williams, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher

In a statement this morning, H.L. Bourgeois High School honored and remembered one of their own, lost to COVID-19:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Ms. Carla Lee Williams, a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at H. L. Bourgeois High School. Ms. Carla joined our school family in August 2019, and, though her time on the Reservation was brief, her influence was felt by all whom she met. In addition to providing a warm and loving classroom for her students, Ms. Carla greeted all Braves with a smile and sincere, “How are you?” We are very fortunate to have had such a wonderful soul among us, and we share this loss with our friends at Thibodaux High School, where Ms. Carla touched countless more lives as a dedicated paraprofessional. We ask that the HLB community continue to pray for and send love to all who are affected by the loss of this remarkable woman.”