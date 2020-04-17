HLB remembers Mrs. Octavia Byrd, a substitute teacher of over a decade

H.L. Bourgeois High School shared a statement this morning on substitute teacher Mrs. Octavia Byrd, who lost her battle with COVID-19:

“Our hearts continue to be full as we also share the passing of Mrs. Octavia Byrd. Mrs. Byrd was a frequent substitute teacher at H. L. Bourgeois for close to a decade, appearing in classrooms on nearly a regular basis when our full-time teachers were out. She went far and beyond the call of a substitute teacher, sharing her wisdom and experience with our young Braves and serving as a role model for many. She was also a highly accomplished and significant member of her church and community. We thank her family for sharing her with us, and we continue to keep her loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”