Houma Native, Country Music Rising Star going Live Tonight

Payton Smith, a Houma native and rising star in country music, will perform live tonight for The Boot’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Signed to Big Machine Records — whose founder Scott Borchetta discovered Taylor Swift and other big acts — Smith has released a self-titled EP and a handful of singles. One of his biggest hits, “Like I Knew You Would,” hit over 10 million streams.

In February, at just 20 years old, Smith achieved one of his lifelong dreams of playing at the famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville — where he received two standing ovations. He is also scheduled to go on a national tour with multi-platinum recording artist Chris Young in late May.

Although he and his family moved to Nashville when he just turned 17 years old and his musical gift and stardom led him to play shows across the country, Smith said his hometown still has a hold of his heart and is “who I am.”

"I miss it a ton," he continued. "I'm so proud to be from there."





Locals can watch Smith’s livestream for free at 8 p.m. here or here. His music can be found at https://www.paytonsmithmusic.com/.

Photo by Chris Hollo.