Houma Workshop aiming to Empower Women to Succeed, Achieve Financial Independence

A new, free workshop coming to Houma is aiming to empower and enlighten women to help them succeed in the workforce and achieve financial independence.

The Junior Auxiliary of Houma Provisional Class of 2025 will host the “S.E.E. (Succeed, Empower, Enlighten) Your Worth” event at Southdown Elementary School on March 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event was originally created to help women who might have been in need of government assistance before, whose highest level of education is a GED and/or who is just entering the workforce, said Jasmine Triggs, S.E.E. Your Worth coordinator and JA provisional class member.

“It’s basically going to be preparing women for any position where they’re going to have to have an interview or they would need to be expected to have a resume,” she said. “Not only are we trying to prepare them for work, but we’re trying to empower them to be able to successfully succeed in any job that they currently have as well.”

Triggs said the workshop will help prepare women to obtain entry level positions.

Each participant will be provided an outfit for interviews, a jumpdrive with a resume, notebooks, pens and more items to assist them in their job search or current career; additionally, there will be raffles.

The organization is offering free transportation for the event as well.

Attendees must register beforehand, Triggs explained, to indicate if they need transportation and provide clothing sizes, among other information.

The registration form can be found here. Space is limited.

Although the event was originally geared towards helping specific women entering or in the workforce, Triggs said any woman can learn from the information that will be provided, especially regarding financial independence.

“Any woman who is wanting to be more independent financially or wants to be able to successfully have a career and run a household, maybe like a single mother, this is going to be the event that would be perfect for them,” she said. “We are trying to prepare them to be confident to have their own career and have financial independence.”