‘It’s a Sense of Stability and Safety’: Local Pastor on moving Services Exclusively Online

When the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic hit Louisiana, and then even closer to home in Terrebonne and Laforuche parishes, Pastor Ben Bufkin of Living Word Church of Houma knew a change to his church services was coming.

“We definitely thought the potential was there. We were kind of waiting to see how bad the outbreak was going to be and quickly the restrictions were going to come down,” he said.

Bufkin said he didn’t think restrictions would come as quickly as they did, however, his church was prepared for it, as they already live-streamed services every Sunday for those sick and homebound.

“In times of uncertainty for those who do put their faith in Christ, it’s important that they have this stability of their church there,” he said. “And even if that simply means watching it on their TV from their home, it’s a sense of stability and safety.”

Bufkin also started streaming daily prayers to give his members and anyone else watching encouragement during the crisis.

“We’re going to get through this as a country,” he continued. “As a pastor, I believe that moments like this in our society are moments the church is made for. That’s why the church is here — to be a beacon of light during times of difficulty.”

Living Word’s services start at 10 a.m. on Sundays and can be streamed on the website, livingwordhouma.com or on the Facebook page. The daily prayers can be seen on the Facebook page as well.

The church and Houma Christian School also handed out free meals on Thursday to further help during these trying times.

“Our goal is to spread the love of Christ,” Bufkin said. “Even though it is fearful, and I’ve personally been fearful, I’m also still filled with hope.”