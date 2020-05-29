It’s More Than a Wig; It’s Confidence: Bremly Beauty set to hold Facebook Live event with Kate Stark

For women experiencing hair loss, there is no shortage of uncertainty that comes along with the process of searching for solutions. That’s why when the women behind Bremly Beauty in Houma saw a local need for wigs and toppers that looked and felt natural, they found their own way to provide such options.



This Sunday at 4 p.m., Bremly Beauty is set to host a live broadcast on Facebook to demonstrate its inventory of wigs and toppers with local breast cancer survivor Kate Stark.

“It’s just a way for people to kind of see our wigs and toppers on someone. We reached out to Kate Stark… asked if she would be our model to try on the wigs and toppers. It’s going to be pretty amazing,” Nicole Oncale, the public relations director for Bremly Beauty, said.

Oncale said that the Bremly Beauty team works to make sure that clients receive hair that fits their vision.

Bremly Beauty co-owner Bree D’Errico begins by ordering pieces of varying hair colors to keep in stock. From there, the team asks clients for “inspired photos” of the hair that they want. Then, the wigs or toppers are styled according to the customers’ wishes.

However, Bremly Beauty does not require customers to purchase the wigs or toppers once the styling is complete if they are not fully satisfied with the finished product. Instead, the women will hold on to the wigs and toppers in their inventory to sell later.

“We’ll do a wig or topper that way as best as we can, and we won’t make you obligated to buy it,” Oncale said.

Oncale gives high praise to D’Errico and the work she has done to style wigs and toppers for clients. After all, both women are familiar with experiencing hair loss.

In 2018, Oncale was diagnosed with breast cancer and lost her hair during chemotherapy.

“My oncologist said, ‘Look [in] two weeks, you’re going to lose your hair,” Oncale said. “I freaked out and panicked a bit and didn’t know how I would survive the hair loss…I knew I would fight [the cancer] because I felt a little bit in control, and then knowing I would lose my hair, it kind of spun me quickly out of control, and I knew I needed to do something quick.”

At the time, D’Errico was Oncale’s stylist, so Oncale reached out to her for help understanding the process of purchasing a wig. D’Errico had experienced her own hair loss from alopecia since she was 18 years old.

Every hair piece that Oncale owned during her battle with breast cancer, she said, was customized by D’Errico.

“She would come to my house and she would install my wig, or she would put it on for me and just show me what I needed to know, so she was very much a saving grace for me,” Oncale said.

Their own experience searching for pieces that were trendy and easy to wear, Oncale said, led them to realize there was a need for local women to have access to such pieces.

Oncale said that helping women dealing with hair loss is “very fulfilling” for the team behind Bremly Beauty. From experience, she knows that hair can help someone to feel like herself again, even in the midst of a difficult situation.

“You know at the end of the day that someone feels pretty confident in their hair,” Oncale said.