Junior Auxiliary of Houma collecting disaster relief supplies

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) is partnering with other regional Junior Auxiliaries in South Louisiana to collect supplies for families affected by Hurricane Laura through September 11, 2020. To assist with the most needed items at this time, the organization is asking for help in securing donations of the following items:

Cleaning supplies

Diapers

Formula

Non-perishable food items

Water

Tarps

Fans

Rags

Packing Supplies

Donations can be brought to any of these locations:

Dishmans Flooring Center – 4633 W. Main St.

Chez Lili – 6114 W. Park Ave.

Gerald Dishman Dance Studio – 1463 Saint Charles St.

Neil’s Small Engine – 6622 W. Park Ave.

Home Hardware – 1218 Saint Charles St.

Stephanie Hebert Allstate Insurance – 845 Grand Caillou Rd.

A Good Hair Day – 914 Grand Caillou Rd., Suite 8

Kandi Lyn’s Cheer Gym – 2304 Coteau Rd.

Commercial Signs – 1123 Saint Charles St.

You can also reach out to any JA of Houma member or contact JAofHouma@gmail.com. Online donations are also accepted and will be used to purchase supply items listed above at this link.

Donations collected will be brought to First Baptist Church of Iowa, which is a small town right outside of Lake Charles, to be distributed to their community and surrounding areas.