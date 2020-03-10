Lafourche ‘Paint the Parish Purple Day’ to raise Awareness, Money for American Cancer Society

The Lafourche Parish Government proclaimed Friday, March 13, 2020 as “Paint the Parish Purple Day.”

“Join Lafourche Parish in wearing purple and/or displaying purple to show awareness of the American Cancer Society Relay for Life to save lives from cancer by helping people stay well and get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back,” reads a flyer for the event.

An activity of the American Cancer Society, money raised during the day will help the organization “attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness,” reads to the event’s Facebook page.

The hashtag #PTPP2020 can be used on social media to tag the event.

Relay for Life of Thibodaux is scheduled for April 18.

Photo courtesy of Lafourche’s social media.