Lafourche, Thibodaux Police partner to offer Free Pet Food for Families

Lafourche Parish Government and the Thibodaux Police Department have partnered to support families with pets during these tough economic times.

“We have created a Virtual Pet Food Bank where people can make a request for pet food to be delivered to their home,” said Animal Shelter Manager Hillary Detillier.

An online form can be filled out at lafourchegov.org/virtual-pet-food-bank, which is then routed for fulfillment. The Thibodaux Police Department will deliver orders inside the city limits, and the Lafourche Parish Department of Public Works will cover the remainder of the parish.

“In these uncertain times, many individuals and families are under added stress as they struggle financially. With this partnership, the Thibodaux Police Department is honored to help these people by allowing them to keep their pets as a part of their family without any added financial strain,” said Chief Bryan Zeringue.

Recently, the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter received a significant donation of 150 bags of dog food from the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter and GreaterGood.org, along with grant dollars from local non-profits to cover costs. Together, local agencies, non-profits, and food pantries are striving to help as many people with pets as possible throughout Lafourche Parish.

“This is what #LafourcheStrong is all about. We’re finding creative ways to help our neighbors and bring about hope. No matter how difficult times can be, we will get through this together because we are a kind and compassionate community,” said Parish President Archie Chaisson.

