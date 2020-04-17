LafourcheStrong: Government Officials Asking Citizens to Spread Positive News

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), Lafourche Parish Government and the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office have teamed up to promote the hashtag #LafourcheStrong on social media to spread positive community news, or any uplifting messages.

“We are experiencing difficult and uncertain times. We can’t visit with extended family. Vacations have been canceled. High school seniors are missing out on many milestones. We cannot attend church services in person. Many events have been canceled,” reads a Facebook post by LPSO. “Through all of this, we have still seen the compassion and kindness of our citizens shine through.”

“Lafourche Parish residents have stepped up to control the spread of #COVID19 and help our fellow citizens in need,” the post continues. “Lafourche Parish will get through this and we will do it together. We are #LafourcheStrong!”