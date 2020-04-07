Laundry Business Offering Free Services to Healthcare Workers, First Responders

Our first responders and healthcare workers battling COVID-19 have made great sacrifices — with many on the front lines having to quarantine away from their homes and families after being exposed to the virus.

A Morgan City-based laundry service is trying to make life easier for them by providing the gift of clean clothes.

Laundry Bee is offering to pick up, wash, dry, fold and deliver the clothes of local first responders and medical staff in need of laundry service during the COVID-19 crisis for free.

“They have a whole lot going on,” said owner Kelley Luce. “Why be bothered with something like laundry at a time like this?”

To sign up for “The Gift of Laundry” program, call 985-300-5151 or email us at info@laundry-bee.com.

After receiving the address of the individual receiving the service, the company does a no-contact pickup and delivery. The recipient will be put in the system and receive text messages updating them on the status of their order. Laundry Bee services cover Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary parishes.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to The Gift of Laundry can click here.

“We’re all going through this together, and it really shows you in a time like this how community comes together,” Luce added. “It has been great to see local businesses donating meals to first responders and medical staff because they’re really putting their lives at risk for us every day. They’re the true heroes in all this.”