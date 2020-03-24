LDWF Still Offering Boating Education Courses Online

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding citizens that they still offer two online options to complete the mandatory boater education course.

LDWF offers approved online boater education courses through BoatUS.org and Boat-Ed.com. The BoatUS.org course is free and the Boat-Ed.com charges a fee. A score of 70 percent or more is required to pass the course.

Once the course is completed the website will provide a temporary certificate. LDWF will then issue a permanent Boater Education Card in three to four weeks.

“While we had to cancel all in person boating education courses until at least the end of April, we still offer two options for people to take the course online,” said Major Rachel Zechenelly, the state’s boating law administrator. “The course can be taken over the course of a day and we encourage everyone to take the course.”

An LDWF approved boater education course is required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1984, to operate a motorboat over 10 horsepower, unless you are accompanied by someone over the age of 18 who has a successfully completed an LDWF approved boater education course.

In addition, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1984, must successfully complete an approved boater education course to operate a personal watercraft. Operators of a personal watercraft must also be 16 years of age or older.

Individuals must carry their certification of course completion while on the motorboat or personal watercraft.

Youth younger than age 10 may take a boater education course, but are not eligible to be certified. They must retake the course to be certified when they reach 10 years of age or older.