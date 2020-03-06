Library To Hold St. Patty’s Day Escape Room

Looking to solve a puzzle this weekend? Then head to the Terrebonne library!

The Terrebonne Public Library Main Branch is hosting a St. Patrick’s day themed escape room event, Sunday, March 8, at 3pm. Instead of escaping a room though, clues will be scattered around a room and escapees will be breaking into a locked box full of goodies.

“There’s clues and puzzles hidden all over the room and they have to search for them and then work together as a team to solve all the problems… to unlock all these combination locks on the box,” said Naomi Magola, Youth Services Librarian.

The event is hosted on the second Sunday of every month and is free to those 4th grade and up.

Magola said the event has been held for 2-3 years now after she saw the kits and ideas on “breakout.edu.”