LISTING: Local cancellations due to COVID-19

We began reporting on Thursday, local cancellations of events, etc. To help you to alter your plans, we will place all information here in this one story, and keep it updated to the best of our knowledge. We will list the canceled date in parentheses. Fee free to email your event changes to us at mary@rushing-media.com

EVENTS:

• All Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association practices and games (beginning March 12)

• Jambalaya Writers’ Conference, Terrebonne Library (March 14)

• Bayou Home Show, Houma-Thibodaux Civic Center (March 14)

• Danny O’Flaherty, Bayou Playhouse, Lockport (March 14)

• St. Joseph’s Alters, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux (March 15) – rescheduled for May 1

• SCIA General Membership Meeting, Houma (March 17)

• Craftin’ Cajuns Craft Show and Marketplace, Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center (March 21)