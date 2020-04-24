Local DJs are throwing an Epic Virtual Party Right Now

Local DJs are looking to entertain quarantiners and show unity by bringing the party to you!

They are hosting an epic online marathon right now that will last until around midnight.

Kicking off earlier at noon with DJ RunTelDat from Thibodaux, the event features various disc jockeys performing an array of genres for one-hour sets each on Facebook live.

To join the party, just follow any of the listed acts Facebook pages:

12:00 p.m.

DJ RunTelDat. Thibodaux

Wayne Lacy

(2000 Era)

1:00 p.m.

DJ Docc, Thibodaux

Orenthal Norman

(Old Skool / Funk Mix)

2:00 p.m.

DJ Ariel, New Orleans

Ariel Sherman

(The Millennial Mix)

3:00 p.m.

DJ B Smooth, Houma

Braxton Smith

(Old School NOLA Radio)

4:00 p.m.

DJ 40 … Raceland, La

Joel Weaver

(MainStream Vibes Country EDM Mixed)

5:00 p.m.

DJ Tiny, Houma, La

Jeffery DJTiny Haydel

(80’s Rock)

6:00 p.m.

DeeJay Juice, Gray, La

Justin Patterson

(West Coast VS Third Coast)

7:00 p.m.

DJ Rov, St. Rose

Ryant DjRov Price II

(BR VS NOLA)

8:00 p.m.

DJ 4-4, Houma, La

Jamire Mott

(Ladies Of R&B)

9:00 p.m.

DJ Gudda, Gray, La

Bruce Igottaduckem Diggs

(Club Vibes)

10:00 p.m.

DJ Devastating Diva, Thibodaux, La

Renee Devastating Diva

(Slow Jams)

11:00 p.m.

DJ Brown, Houma, La

Jamonta Brown

(New Orleans Bounce)