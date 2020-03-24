Look Out! “Bear Hunts” have taken over local neighborhoods!

A quick scroll through Facebook might leave individuals wondering why on Earth are people talking about “bear hunts” and placing stuffed animals in their windows?!

Never fear! It’s a children’s activity based on the book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury titled “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.” Teachers and libraries have long read the book or sang the song to small children, who then participate in a “bear hunt” searching the library or classroom for a bear.

The idea has circulated around Facebook as a way to get children outside during the coronavirus pandemic. The post directs people to ask their neighbors to place bears in their windows for the children to find.

This activity is allowed even during the Stay at Home order, as long as you don’t congregate and you stay 6 feet away from any neighbors you might meet up with!

During our search of Facebook posts, it seems Mulberry, Barrios, Summerfield, and Broadmoor are participating. If your home or neighborhood is participating, leave us a note on Facebook under this story so your neighbors will know!

HAPPY HUNTING!