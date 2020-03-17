Catholic Mass has been Canceled

The Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has canceled mass.

Citing health precautions national and state leaders have raised to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, Shelton J. Fabre, Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, has canceled many gatherings held by the church until further notice, beginning Monday, March 16.

“In response to suggested restrictions on gatherings made by our national and state leaders today,” said Fabre. “I have chosen to cancel the public celebration of Mass on Sundays and weekdays until further notice, effective immediately.”

This includes the public celebration of weddings, funerals, and confirmations, said Fabre, “I know that these sacred events are incredibly important to you, and I do not make this decision lightly.”

Recognizing the gravity of this decision, Fabre said, he assured the public that the priests will continue Mass privately, and that he encouraged the community to make an Act of Spiritual Communion daily.

“Our churches will open for daily personal prayer,” he said.

He said the uncertainty of this new pandemic was a cause for caution, even if doing so is inconvenient.

“This is difficult and it is inconvenient,” said Fabre. “Because there are many unknown variables in terms of the transmission and effects of this virus, we must be prudent in our decision-making to care for ‘the least of these’ (Matthew 25:40) by taking these extra precautions for their sake.”

In the coming days, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be providing many resources for prayer, reflection, and aids to help followers. These resources can be found on their website, www.htdiocese.org.

He announced that he would be delivering an address, Wednesday, March 18, at 7 PM through the website. The purpose of the address, he said, is to answer questions, as well as to offer guidance.