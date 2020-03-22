Musicals, Museums and More Things to Enjoy from Home; And Many are Free

Doing your part to not spread the coronavirus doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun. From renowned museums to classic tales to entertaining musicals, there is so much to explore from the comfort of your own home.

Check out some stuff to do besides binge-watching your favorite TV show or eating third lunch and second dinner:

Watch a musical or play.

Many live shows have been filmed and produced for online streaming. Playbill has links to such big titles as “Rent,” “Cats,” “Newsies,” “Peter Pan” and several more.

Listen to an audiobook.

Audible recently made hundreds of titles free to stream. The company said these books will remain free as long as schools are closed due to the outbreak. Works include “Brave New World,” “Jane Eyre,” “Frankenstein,” and “Moby Dick,” among many others.

Click here to start listening.

Read an e-book.

The Terrebonne Parish Library and Lafourche Parish Library have thousands of titles to read for free with a library card. In fact, our local libraries are just a great source of entertainment all around, having movies, television shows, audiobooks, music, magazines and comic books available for your desktop or mobile device.

You can register online for both libraries. Click here for Terrebonne and here for Lafourche.

Tour a museum.

Museums from the U.S. and all over the world opened their doors for your viewing pleasure. Google Arts & Culture has over 1,200 museums and galleries available for free.

Click here to start your journey.

Get in a workout.

Gyms are closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stay active. Fitness trainers and gyms are now streaming free workouts to do in your backyard or living room. Some services are offering free trials.

Good Housekeeping has a good list arranged by types of workouts.

Attend a concert.

Of course, not physically. Many popular musicians and DJs have been live-streaming sets via Instagram and Facebook — and for a good cause, too. Follow Global Citizen’s Facebook page to catch the next one.

In the Bayou Region, Deejay Juice performed an online show for children, and Upside Downs hosted its “Dash” event virtually, which included a performance by Marc Broussard. Just be on the lookout on social media for some more upcoming shows from our local talent.

What’s something else being virtually offered for entertainment? Leave a comment on our Facebook page, and let me know what I missed.