New farmers market opening in Thibodaux

The Live Healthy Thibodaux community coalition is launching a new farmers market in Thibodaux this September.

“The community expressed the need for more access to fresh produce and farmer’s market goods at the community health forum held in January of 2020,” said Amanda Gibson, LSU AgCenter extension agent and Live Healthy Thibodaux member. “By holding the farmer’s market on the west side of Thibodaux, it increases residents’ access to local produce.”

The Live Healthy Thibodeaux Farmers Market will feature fresh, local fruits and vegetables, and canned goods from different vendors. The market will be open from 3 – 6:30 p.m. on Mondays in the parking lot of the Quartier du Moreaux Shopping Center on the corner of St. Mary Street and Tiger Drive.

“Locally grown fruits and vegetables are harvested at or near the peak of ripeness. These foods are more tasty and healthful than those run through the full supply chain,” said Chef John Kozar, Director of the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute and Live Healthy Thibodaux member.

The Live Healthy Thibodaux coalition meets monthly to discuss policy development, environmental changes and lifestyle programs to promote healthy living in and around Thibodaux. The coalition is part of the LSU AgCenter Healthy Communities initiative, which aims to create healthier places to live, work and play in Louisiana through partnerships with local organization, community members, elected officials and other community stakeholders.

“We are moving towards health equity by adding more access to healthier options to the west side of Thibodaux. This farmers’ market will bring local produce to the neighborhood. As requested by community members we have extended the hours of this market,” said Becky Gautreaux, LSU AgCenter extension agent and lead facilitator for the Live Healthy Thibodaux workgroup.

If you would like to join the Live Healthy Thibodaux coalition or learn more about the new farmers market, contact Gautreaux at bgautreaux@agcenter.lsu.edu.