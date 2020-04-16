2020 New Orleans Jazz Fest Canceled

The 2020 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival that was previously postponed to the fall has been canceled, organizers announced today.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve unpredictably—and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, including musicians, fans, participants, and staff—Jazz Fest 2020 will not occur this fall, as previously announced,” reads the announcement.

“This conclusion is made after much careful deliberation. It takes something truly momentous to interrupt a 50-year New Orleans tradition as special as the Festival, but we feel strongly that the most prudent course right now is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize,” it continues. “We thank everyone for their patience as we have considered all of the matters necessary to making this difficult decision.”





Next year’s festival is scheduled to take place April 22 – May 2.

Note to 2020 ticket holders:

2020 tickets will be valid for next year’s Jazz Fest. Purchasers of 2020 tickets will receive notification no later than April 22 regarding the refund process if they cannot attend in 2021.

If you purchased tickets at the Smoothie King Center, please stay tuned to Festival social media platforms for refund information which will be posted in the next few days.

The ticket office can be reached at (855) 679-1677 or by emailing support@festivalticketing.com.