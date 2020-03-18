Nicholls Chick-fil-A Offering Free Meals for Children

The Chick-fil-A on Nicholls State University’s campus will offer free meals for children ages 12 and under starting Today, March 18 through the end of the month.

The free meals will be offered 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The meal includes four chicken nuggets, one small fry, and one kid’s drink (fountain beverage).

Meals are limited to one per child, and children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.