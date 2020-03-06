One Fish Sandwich to Rule Them All

Whether you’re a practicing Catholic looking for a quick bite on a Friday during Lent or just a fried fish enthusiast, there are several fish sandwich options out there for you. A competitive market, several fast food restaurants now have their own variations on the menu. But it could be hard to know which ones to spend your hard-earned money on.

So we decided to help you out.

Our four professional tasters (whoever was around the office during lunch time) “blindly” tried the Burger King Big Fish, Off the Hook Fried Catfish on Sourdough Bun, Wendy’s Wild Caught North Pacific Cod, Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe and McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish.

The tasters were each served a piece of every sandwich on a fancy paper plate. Each slice was given a number, not a name.

Each sandwich was awarded points on a scale of 1-5 in the following categories: quality of fish, flavor of the sauce, grade of the bun and overall taste. To find our champion of the sea, we added up the scores for overall taste.

Here is the breakdown of the sandwiches:

The McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is probably the most well-known on this list. However, the classic did not fare well with our critics. It gained pretty low scores across the board and had Taster No. 1 calling it “a sad excuse for a sandwich” (yikes). Its highest graded element was the sauce, earning 9 out of a possible 20 points. Overall taste came out to a measly total of 5.

The Wendy’s Wild Caught North Pacific Cod had a more impressive showing than the Filet-O-Fish. But tasters didn’t care for it too much also. It got above average scores in fish and bun, however.

“It needs more sauce and pickles,” Taster No. 3 said.

A sandwich that was celebrated among the group was the Burger King Big Fish, coming in with an overall taste score of 13. It scored totals of 14, 12, 13 in fish, sauce and bun, respectively. Taster No. 4 noted that it was flaky, has a light batter and good bread — and the pickles are a plus.

The Off the Hook Fried Catfish on Sourdough Bun was also in favor of the judges, also gaining a total of 13 in overall taste. It received high scores across the board. The group especially enjoyed the high quality of the fish and that it was fully dressed. Most of the testers weren’t happy with the tangy sauce that came on it and would have preferred a tartar sauce. However, Taster. No. 2 really enjoyed the sauce, giving it 5 points, bringing up that total score.

And the winner is…

The Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe. This item is the newest on the list, but it probably will soon join the Fast Food Sandwich Hall of Fame (other inductees include the Big Mac, Whopper, Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, etc.). The Hawaiian bun was definitely the standout, receiving a total of 15 points. The sandwich was also fully dressed. Taster No. 4 said it was heavy on the tarter, but the sauce was still good. Overall, the Hawaiian King’s Deluxe was just the complete package of fishy deliciousness